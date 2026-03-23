Suns' Response vs Raptors Meant Everything

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns were on a five-game losing streak, hosting the Toronto Raptors on the second night of a back-to-back. With numerous players out, a loss on Sunday night would have been nothing short of expected.

Yet the Suns flipped the script, and at least in the moment, it's telling of not only who they are but also where they could go.

Phoenix's five-game losing skid offered loss after heartbreaking loss. Their response? A convincing 22-point win over a Toronto team that previously defeated them ten days prior.

"It was just our intent, right for the get-go. Our defensive physicality. They're great in transition, and a really good driving team, a great size. We had to withstand that first bump that we just collectively had a mentality to find a way tonight," Suns coach Jordan Ott said after action.

"Once we got to the end of the first quarter, they reminded each other, what the second quarter was last night. Get to halftime. reminding each other how that road trip went. It was just our mentality from the jump, especially all through the first three quarters."

The Suns have just 10 games remaining in their regular season. The hope? For Phoenix to reach full health before the postseason. It appears unlikely for the Suns to make up ground in the West's top six to completely avoid the play-in tournament.

"We put ourselves in a tough position to make it to the six (seed) now. I think now we just need to focus on playing the right brand of basketball, the right style of basketball, learn from the past five games before this, and continue to move forward," Devin Booker added after the win vs. Toronto.

"Whatever happens moving forward, if that is Play-In, we handle that when it gets here."

The 40-32 Suns are four games back from the sixth seed while they're 4.5 games ahead of the eighth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers. Phoenix, for better or worse, feels destined for the play-in's top spot.

"I understand the group has the right intention and it is a lot of guys' first time on the block," Booker added post-game on Phoenix's young crop of players stepping up.

"Willingness to work through mistakes and not be scared in the moment is what lasts. We have a good foundation, win, lose or draw. I love the game with these guys."

The Suns are back at home to host the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.