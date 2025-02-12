Inside The Suns

Analyst: Suns, Kevin Durant Relationship 'Over'

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is only out of town in a matter of time, according to Bleacher Report.

Donnie Druin

Feb 11, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts after making a free throw during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies to amass 30,000 career points at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Feb 11, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts after making a free throw during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies to amass 30,000 career points at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant appear to be moving towards a divorce.

Durant - who has one year left on his deal in Phoenix past this season - wasn't happy to hear his name in trade talks ahead of the deadline.

Bleacher Report says it's only a matter of time before the split becomes official:

"In the wake of being blindsided by the Phoenix Suns including him in talks with the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat last week, Kevin Durant is perhaps the most obvious next-in-line trade candidate in the league," wrote Grant Hughes.

"That should have been true a while ago, as KD is one of the only ways for the Suns to get themselves out of the half-decade of purgatory staring them in the face. If Devin Booker isn't on the table, and Bradley Beal refuses to dump his no-trade clause, Durant is the only asset Phoenix can use to rein in costs, recoup draft capital and get itself off the bullet train to nowhere.

"But now that Phoenix has irked one of the league's most mercurial stars, the writing's on the wall. ... This relationship is over. The only question is when that'll become official."

ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst offered the following on Durant's future in Phoenix today:

"He's probably going to get traded this summer. He knows it. The Suns know it. The rest of the league knows it. They're going to enjoy him while they have him. It's not really controversial in all honesty."

You can read more from Windhorst here.

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News