Analyst: Suns, Kevin Durant Relationship 'Over'
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant appear to be moving towards a divorce.
Durant - who has one year left on his deal in Phoenix past this season - wasn't happy to hear his name in trade talks ahead of the deadline.
Bleacher Report says it's only a matter of time before the split becomes official:
"In the wake of being blindsided by the Phoenix Suns including him in talks with the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat last week, Kevin Durant is perhaps the most obvious next-in-line trade candidate in the league," wrote Grant Hughes.
"That should have been true a while ago, as KD is one of the only ways for the Suns to get themselves out of the half-decade of purgatory staring them in the face. If Devin Booker isn't on the table, and Bradley Beal refuses to dump his no-trade clause, Durant is the only asset Phoenix can use to rein in costs, recoup draft capital and get itself off the bullet train to nowhere.
"But now that Phoenix has irked one of the league's most mercurial stars, the writing's on the wall. ... This relationship is over. The only question is when that'll become official."
ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst offered the following on Durant's future in Phoenix today:
"He's probably going to get traded this summer. He knows it. The Suns know it. The rest of the league knows it. They're going to enjoy him while they have him. It's not really controversial in all honesty."