Analyst: Suns Need to Play Rookie More
The Phoenix Suns are losers of their last three contests, and should be looking to make some swift changes - even in the absence of injured star Kevin Durant.
The Suns are still early in the 2024-25 season but own a 12-11 record after initially beginning the year 9-2. Injuries have certainly derailed Phoenix's potential, though there's a handful of moves Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer should consider to help turn the tide.
Bleacher Report says play Oso Ighodaro more.
"Oso Ighodaro logged a pair of 30-minute stints in late November and is now a real piece of the Phoenix Suns' rotation after appearing in just four of the teams' first nine games. That's still not enough. He needs to be a nightly, big-minute staple in Phoenix's frontcourt," wrote Grant Hughes.
"The rookie lacks traditional center size but compensates with smarts, high activity and athleticism. He's a terrific cutter and flies around on both ends, allowing the Suns to play with more overall movement and switchability. Their defense is 7.8 points per 100 possessions stingier with him on the floor, and the uninspiring offensive splits owe mostly to Ighodaro's teammates missing threes at high rates when he happens to be in the game.
"Capable of handling the ball in space, functioning as a passing hub and punishing teams with his patented push-shot floater, Ighodaro brings real value on both ends. Play the man!"
Ighodaro has been impressive after being made a second-round pick by the Suns previously this summer, and B/R isn't the only outlet to suggest playing the young big man more, as our own Kevin Hicks did so in his piece detailing three changes the Suns need to make this season:
"The rookie out of Marquette is a nimble passer, deceptive off-ball mover, is an explosive vertical threat, and simply plays the game well ahead of where he should be," he wrote.
"His lack of consistent rebounding and lagging behind Nurkic/Plumlee from a physicality perspective make it an especially risky move - but he provides much of what the former cannot.
"Ighodaro is clearly in play to be the center of the future for the Suns - so why not take a chance on him and see how the fit is with the star-studded core/how the talented second-round pick develops over the rest of the season?"
The NBA's trade deadline is Feb. 6, and perhaps trading Nurkic could open the door for more Ighodaro minutes.
Would a title contending team want to rely on a rookie center more? That's a decision Budenholzer will have to wrestle with over the coming weeks.