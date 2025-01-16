Analyst: Suns Need to Bail on Failed-Star Experiment
PHOENIX -- Things just can't seem to steady themselves for the Phoenix Suns.
What was once a promising start to the 2024-25 regular season has quickly soiled itself into a disaster in the desert.
The chemistry isn't there - neither is health - and often times effort is also absent, too.
It's time for the Suns to blow this thing up, according to The Athletic's John Hollinger:
"This is an emergency, and the Suns need to bail sooner rather than later before they salt the fields for an entire decade. There is no trade-deadline fix that is getting them out of this, although I’m sure they will kick every tire on Bradley Beal-for-Butler possibilities (not to mention Beal-for-literally-anybody possibilities; he’s not a terrible player, but his contract is about as terrible as terrible gets)," said Hollinger.
"... I wrote about the horrors of Phoenix’s situation two weeks ago, but I can’t emphasize enough how they’re at the leading edge of all these Pacific Division teams in terms of diving headfirst into their fate. The Suns have to deal Booker and Durant this offseason and get their picks back, or the next decade will be one of the most dismal chapters in NBA history."
Hollinger certainly isn't alone in his line of thinking, and he certainly can't be blamed - the chances of Phoenix turning the ship around and winning a title appears to be little to none.
However, it's very unlikely owner Mat Ishbia is willing to pull his chips back from the middle of the table after going all-in.
The league's Feb. 6 deadline approaches quicker by the day, and ultimately we'll learn what the Suns have planned, though it's clear what people think Phoenix should do and what they'll actually do are vastly different.