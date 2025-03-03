Analyst: Suns Should Trade Bradley Beal
PHOENIX -- In a season full of uncertainty, one certainty moving forward for the Phoenix Suns is the team will look different in some form next year.
The franchise has followed up a 49-33 season in 2023-24 with a 28-33 mark with just 21 games to play in 2024-25 - that simply does not cut it with a historically robust payroll figure.
Moves that could be made include moving forward without Mike Budenholzer/James Jones, shedding excess salary on the roster, and even exploring potential blockbuster trades to improve the outlook of the franchise moving forward.
Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report believes the one move that Phoenix wishes it could make right now is crystal clear - that would be trading Bradley Beal, his no-trade clause, and maximum salary.
More from Bailey:
"From one onerous (and possibly untradable) contract to another, the Phoenix Suns have Bradley Beal on the books through 2026-27, when he has a $57.1 million player option.
"While his long-term health is a safer bet than Embiid's, he's still making max money for a below-average box plus/minus.
"If the Suns could sell anyone on his outside shooting (he's still hitting 40.7 percent of his threes) and secondary playmaking, they'd have to jump at the chance at freeing up that money, especially if it gave them shorter-term contracts."
This coincides with a report from Marc Stein last night of the Washington Wizards seriously considering a reunion with the franchise legend - the lack of fit between Beal and the Suns at least creates a chance for a split over the offseason.
Beal has still been a fairly productive player for the Suns across 95 appearances, but simply has not been a sufficient fit alongside Devin Booker - and reportedly had next to no desire to be traded in the middle of the season.
Bailey also suggested that the Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat, and Oklahoma City Thunder could be prime suitors for Durant, while also singling out Royce O'Neale as a top potential target for the Milwaukee Bucks.
The consensus around the NBA is that Durant will be shipped elsewhere by the Suns franchise in the off-season - as he is the only player on the roster that can truly net a strong return via trade.
If the Suns are set on moving off of Durant to build a younger roster around Booker - it feels as if O'Neale and Grayson Allen could become available as well.
As for the basketball court, the Suns will return to play against the Los Angeles Clippers tomorrow night.