Analyst: Suns Should Trade Kevin Durant to 76ers
PHOENIX -- An unfortunate truth about the collapse of the 2024-25 Phoenix Suns is that superstar Kevin Durant will likely need to be traded over the summer.
While no franchise will ever take pride in moving a talent of Durant's stature, it could be a necessity to replenish assets that have been previously lost while also looking to compete in the present around Devin Booker.
Sam Quinn of CBS Sports proposed an outside of the box trade idea between the Suns and Philadelphis 76ers.
From Quinn:
Suns get: Paul George, 2025 No. 3 overall pick
76ers get: Kevin Durant
Quinn explained the rationale behind the deal from Philadelphia's perspective, but did mention that Phoenix is unlikely to recoup an asset as valuable as the third pick.
"Given his age at 37, it's unlikely anyone is willing to offer something more valuable. Under normal circumstances, it would never make sense to trade a pick like this for such an old player. If any part of this front office thinks Embiid can be an MVP candidate again, Durant makes Philadelphia one of the favorites in the East."
While the third pick could land Phoenix a true 'blue chip' prospect such as Ace Bailey or VJ Edgecombe, it would take a Herculean effort to convince the front office to take on three years of George's maximum level contract.
While Durant has shown almost zero regression as his age-37 season quickly approaches, George already looks to be slowing down at 35. Why would Phoenix take on another contract in a similar vein of Bradley Beal without even more incentives?
It surely feels as if the Suns would need to receive either Jared McCain or Quentin Grimes if they are to truly consider this offer - while the 76ers haven't come up as a possible destination, it would make sense for Durant to team up with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey for one more shot at contending before calling it a career.