Analyst: Suns Will Trade Kevin Durant to Heat
PHOENIX -- A new horizon has arrived for the Phoenix Suns after experiencing one of the most shockingly disappointing seasons in the history of the NBA.
The shake-up that was promised has already resulted in the firing of Mike Budenholzer and the promotion of Brian Gregory to general manager - roster moves could be next up for an organization that has now experienced multiple seasons of turmoil.
Enter Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report - who predicted what will happen of the biggest stars that have come up in trade rumors in recent months over the course of the summer - Kevin Durant included.
"The Suns have to do something to move past a disappointing 36-46 season in which they paid over $350 million in roster and luxury-tax costs. Trading Durant is perhaps the easiest way to shake things up," said Swartz.
Durant's departure from Phoenix has felt to be an inevitability ever since reports surfaced that the organization nearly traded the megastar ahead of the February deadline - now both sides can gain closure on each of their own terms.
"ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat, New York Knicks, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs all had interest in Durant at the trade deadline before Phoenix decided to keep the 15-time All-Star," he continued.
Swartz then eliminated several of the franchises either due to outside circumstances, or the franchises looking elsewhere for upgrades.
"The Rockets and Spurs have the assets to go after Durant, but both should be prioritizing younger stars to grow with their cores. Durant will turn 37 in September. New York is low on draft picks after the Mikal Bridges deal and shouldn't be in a hurry to shake up what's become a strong starting five led by Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns."
Houston's true interest in Durant has been disputed by numerous outlets, while the Spurs could make a move for Durant without giving up Victor Wembanyama or De'Aaron Fox. The Knicks could make sense if the asset pool was stronger, but a general lack of trade picks and the likely unwillingness to part with Karl-Anthony Towns makes a deal unlikely.
The process of elimination leaves two prime contenders in the race to acquire Durant - at least in the eyes of Swartz.
"That leaves the Timberwolves and Heat as the most likely destinations, although one should be far more desperate than the other. With Minnesota still alive in the playoffs and Miami swept out in the first round, the Heat should already be placing calls to new Suns general manager Brian Gregory about acquiring Durant," he said.
The Heat possess a surprisingly robust collection of intriguing prospects - namely Kel'el Ware and Nikola Jovic. Andrew Wiggins and Terry Rozier could serve as matching contracts that contribute to the Suns remaining competitive through the supposed 'retool' - it also doesn't hurt that the Heat have been on Durant's radar in the past.
Does Durant still have a desire to play in Miami after a rough season for the franchise all-around? Does Pat Riley believe that a Durant/Bam Adebayo/Tyler Herro arrangement is a contender? Would the Heat willingly part with Ware?
There are certainly many pressing questions involved in the process, but Miami could very well be the most desperate to take a home-run swing.
It is also worth noting that Swartz believes Devin Booker will sign an extension with the Suns and remain with the franchise - which is the overwhelmingly expected outcome in the coming weeks.