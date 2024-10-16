Analyst Picks Suns MVP for 2024-25
PHOENIX -- The potential redemption arc of the 2024-25 Phoenix Suns is directly upon us - with the final game of the preseason being set for tomorrow night against the Los Angeles Lakers.
The season being upon us typically comes with a flurry of predictions - from awards to standings and everything in between.
Bleacher Report NBA writer Grant Hughes unveiled various award predictions for all 30 squads - and the picks may not be all that shocking in the grand scope of everything.
Hughes' picks and justifications can be read below:
MVP: Devin Booker- Hughes on Suns' team MVP
"It was basically a dead heat between Booker and Kevin Durant for Phoenix Suns MVP a year ago. Booker averaged a few more assists, KD logged a few more rebounds and they shared an identical scoring average of 27.1 points per game. On a per-minute basis, Booker graded out marginally better (plus-4.8 EPM to Durant's plus-4.0), while the cumulative catch-all gave Durant, who played seven more games, the edge.
"The eight-year age difference favors Booker this season. Durant has held up remarkably well, but with a race as close as this one was last year, we have to give the edge to the guy entering his age-28 season. Plus, the addition of actual point guards to Phoenix's roster could allow Booker to focus less on playmaking and more on scoring, potentially nudging his average up toward 30.0 points per game."
You're In Good Hands Award: Tyus Jones- Hughes on Jones
"The Suns overburdened their scoring stars with facilitation responsibilities last year because they essentially chose not to roster an actual point guard. The offense ultimately performed just fine, but that was in spite of a turnover rate that ranked 25th in the league. Clean that up, and Phoenix's attack could hit another level.
"Jones may ultimately grade out as a bottom-10 starter at the point, but he takes care of the ball better than anyone else in the NBA. He's led the league in assist-to-turnover ratio for six straight seasons."
The MVP pick being Booker isn't all that surprising - mainly due to Booker still being on the right side of 30 and the premise of returning to a more natural role. Despite this, Durant still makes a great case - as he is still in his prime even in an age-36 season.
The most important thing is that both make it through the season with a reasonably clean bill of health and contribute to a winning brand of basketball after a disappointing 49-win campaign in 2023-24.
Jones is the clear pick for what effectively could be labeled as the "stabilizer" award. He owns the all-time best mark for assist-to-turnover ratio. He shot 41.3% from three-point range last season on a solid volume base. His deficiencies can be better covered up in Phoenix compared to Washington - and his strengths should only be expanded upon in theory.
Monte Morris deserves a mention for the same reasons - and rookie Ryan Dunn could develop into the 3&D menace that Phoenix was hoping for when they moved down to select the Virginia product with the 28th pick in this year's draft.
Mike Budenholzer was also handed coach of the year in this exercise, but that is very self-explanatory.
The Suns' regular season opener is next Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers, which will be the first non-preseason NBA game played at the brand new Intuit Dome.