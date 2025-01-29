Analyst Picks Suns' Top Three Trade Candidates
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are sure trying their best to again make a deal ahead of the league's Feb. 6 trade deadline.
After acquiring Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards and three first-round picks, all eyes are on Phoenix as another move potentially looms.
The Suns' interest in gaining Jimmy Butler is well documented by this point, but who are some other players to watch in terms of departing Phoenix?
Bleacher Report's Dan Favale listed Bradley Beal, Jusuf Nurkic and Grayson Allen as their top three trade candidates to be moved:
"The sheer volume of Beal rumors gives him a No. 1 case even with the no-trade clause. But his veto power, specific relocation preferences and the seemingly Jimmy Butler-or-bust of it all demand that we hedge," Favale said.
"Nurkić's first-overall case is stronger than ever. He has vanished from the rotation and is reportedly not on good or even speaking terms with head coach Mike Budenholzer. The Phoenix Suns also just broke up their 2031 first-rounder into three less-favorable picks in 2025 (likely. No. 29 or 30), 2027 and 2029, making it more likely they use one or two to facilitate a contract dump that doesn't net a big-time upgrade.
"Hashing out the third and final slot is more subjective than the first two. I'm inclined to go with Allen. He remains an integral part of the rotation—and is shooting lights-out since Jan. 1. But unlike Beal or Nurkić, he may have enough standalone value to get the Suns a wing or big-man upgrade without exhausting their refreshed first-round stash."
Beal is the obvious top candidate to be dealt from Phoenix - though his pesky no-trade clause has really thrown a wrench in the Suns' plans, especially in their pursuit of Butler.
Nurkic has been phased from the rotation and isn't quite what the Suns or fans imagined him to be. It's no secret Phoenix is also trying to move off of Nurkic alongside Beal, especially with Richards now handling starting center duties.
Allen is a tricky one, as his three-point shooting has helped the Suns greatly since his arrival, though like Favale highlights, his standalone value could entice Phoenix to make a move in upgrading other spots.