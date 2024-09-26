Analysts Still Doubting Suns G Bradley Beal
PHOENIX -- The 2024-25 Phoenix Suns are just over a week away from the debut game of the new season against the Los Angeles Lakers, so it truly does feel like a perfect time to try to size up the newly-crafted roster against the other elite squads in the NBA.
Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports did just that. Rohrbach is currently doing a five-part series where the top 5 options on each team are ranked 1-30 instead of comparing positions - Kevin Durant came in as the 10th-best number one option in the land, while Devin Booker was rated as the 2nd-best number two.
Now, is is time to move on to number three options - which will obviously include the much-maligned Bradley Beal, who will be entering year two in Phoenix after a frustrating first season.
Before Beal's ranking, Rohrbach elaborated on the true definition of a "number 3" option, pointing to a very specific example in recent history.
"What is a No. 3? He is still a star, at least on a good team, but he is sacrificing some faction of his game for the greater good of the team. He usually leans into his greatest skill, whether that is flame-throwing 3s or defending like crazy. Ideally, it is both, and if you ask more from your third star, he answers the call.- Rohrbach on number 3 options
"There is a balance to downsizing your role and remaining as efficient as ever, and it is the third star's responsibility to strike it. Think of Kevin Love on the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers. He arrived from a lottery team in Minnesota, where he was the No. 1 — and an entirely different player at that, doing most of his damage inside of 8 feet — but transitioned into a 3-and-D weapon behind LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.
"The greatest teams in NBA history featured Hall of Fame talents who might have been even more productive on lesser rosters. You know them well: Robert Parish, James Worthy, Dennis Rodman, etc. They managed to understand their position in the pecking order and find their own way to thrive in it."
The ranking of those in Beal's - who came in at 14 - vicinity:
9. Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors
10. Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers
11. Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
12. Dejounte Murray, New Orleans Pelicans
13. Fred VanVleet, Houston Rockets
14. Beal, Phoenix Suns
15. Coby White, Chicago Bulls
16.Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks;
Beal's placement is sure to stir controversy. He may not have had as strong of a season as a Murray or VanVleet, but Beal has a much more proven track record and does one thing - score the ball - better than anything those two bring to the table.
Green and Turner could be debates as well - as Green's offensive prime is far past him at this point, and Turner was the anchor of a historically poor defense in Indiana last season.
Regardless of being bullish or skeptical on the former 30 PPG scorer, Beal has earned more respect than he is currently receiving. He sacrificed more relative to anyone else on the 2023-24 Suns. He battled through multiple ill-timed, perhaps even "freak" injuries.
He took on a very hands-on defensive role while changing roles on offense on a game-to-game basis.
Yes, it is true that his numbers and impact took dips last season, but it is quite arguable that those facts had more to do with the situation and previously added context than it did with Beal's actual decline.
Beal, not unlike others on the Suns, has a unique opportunity to shine in Mike Budenholzer's system - and to remind the league who he really is.