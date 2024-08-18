Anthony Edwards 'Impressed' by Devin Booker After Olympics
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is one of the best scorers in the league, though he earned even more respect after pushing Team USA to another gold medal during Olympic play in Paris.
Booker - in a team full of superstars - had to adapt from his typical role of scoring near 30 points per night to acting as a defensive stopper and off-ball runner to operate Steve Kerr's system.
"Devin Booker is an incredible basketball player. Nobody asked about him. He was our unsung MVP. I just wanted to say that," Kerr said after the United States defeated France for gold.
During an appearance at Fanatics Fest with Kevin Durant, Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards echoed Kerr's sentiments:
“Steph had great games, he (KD) had great games, LeBron had great games, but Book was guarding the best player, turning down shots... Book goes for 70 [in NBA games], I'm not gonna lie - I was impressed watching him," said Edwards.
Booker was a staple starter for Team USA throughout their undefeated run, averaging 11.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Booker also shot a strong 59% from three-point territory.
During his tenure in Paris, Booker himself acknowledged "locking in" to other aspects of the game besides scoring.
"You just never know when your night is going to be," Booker said.
"Locking into the details of the game is an important part, defending at a high level, it's what the team needs."
For Booker, it was all about putting Phoenix on the map.
"We got Phoenix all over. We have three on the women's team also so we're well represented. It's a basketball town and we want to put the city on the map. No better way than winning gold," he said.
Mission accomplished.