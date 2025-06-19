Report: Anthony Edwards Not Recruiting Kevin Durant to Timberwolves
PHOENIX -- Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards has long called Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant his favorite player.
The two got to team up on Team USA last summer and won gold in the 2024 Paris Olympics, and there now appears to be another opportunity for them to become teammates with Durant on the trade block.
Durant did not include Edwards' Timberwolves on his preferred destinations list, instead saying he preferred to play for the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs or Miami Heat.
Still, the Timberwolves have remained in the mix, but with Durant not wanting them, it's hard to see Minnesota offering its best package given that Durant only has one year left on his contract and can choose to sign a two-year extension wherever he is traded.
Durant reportedly has "no desire" to play for the Timberwolves, despite the Suns liking their offer, and Edwards reportedly hasn't done much to try to change his mind.
ESPN's Marc Spears said on NBA Today Wednesday:
"Talked to some people close to Anthony Edwards. This is a non-story. He's in Atlanta working out. He loves his former teammate. He loves his current teammates. Some people close to me said he's focused on what's next with this team. And he's not flying to L.A. to try to convince K.D. anything different." (h/t Real GM)
After Spears said this, Brian Windhorst added:
"Spears said this yesterday, I did not see it get picked up out there so I'm glad he's repeating it. That's legitimately an important piece of information. Ant Edwards is not recruiting Kevin Durant. Kevin Durant says he doesn't want to be in Minnesota.
"The deal is not done. This is not heading towards Minnesota. Obviously things can change. This is not heading like Durant is going to Minnesota. Spears is making it very clear the way Ant is feeling."
Rumors are changing every day, but there has not been any team that has been reported to improve their offers for the Suns' liking.
This has made discussions complicated for a multitude of reasons, as teams are very openly aware Phoenix wants to trade Durant, but any team outside the Spurs, Rockets or Heat would have to convince Durant to sign an extension or decide that they are fine with him just staying for one year.
There isn't much incentive for the Spurs, Heat and Rockets to increase their offers because they have a lot of young talent on their rosters and don't want to give up too much to Durant.
Overall, Durant's value is very confusing, but it seems like if he could be persuaded to want Minnesota, the Timberwolves could put together perhaps the best offer.