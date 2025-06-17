REPORT: Timberwolves Still Alive in Suns, Kevin Durant Trade Rumors
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have plenty of trade suitors for future Hall of Fame forward Kevin Durant, though the organization isn't expected to strike a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves after reports of Durant having "no desire" of joining Anthony Edwards and co. came about.
That hasn't stopped trade talks between the Suns and Timberwolves, however.
According to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, two two sides are still active in negotiations:
Suns, Timberwolves Still Active in Trade Negotiations for Kevin Durant
"Minnesota is the one wildcard team you think about - they made back to back Western Conference Finals. I reported over the weekend Kevin Durant's preferred spot was Miami, Houston and San Antonio. No Minnesota on that list," Charania said on the Pat McAfee Show.
"Clearly there's not an interest for Kevin Durant to go there, but Minnesota wouldn't be the first team to trade for a player that doesn't want to be there. The Raptors did it in 2018 with Kawhi Leonard - he didn't want to go there, he wanted to go back to L.A. but he goes to Toronto and wins a championship that year.
"It's not something that's revolutionary. From my understanding Minnesota is still studying it. They're not out of it. They're trying to figure out if there's a pathway where we can make this gamble, bring Kevin Durant in, still be able to build a roster ... I think Minnesota's going to keep studying it ... Minnesota is still very much engaged and active in these conversations."
Full clip:
There were previous reports of the Suns and Durant wanting to work together to find his next team, though at the end of the day, Phoenix isn't required by any stretch to meet Durant's demands.
That might make trading Durant tougher, especially with just one year remaining on his deal, though after dealing with Bradley Beal's no-trade clause, the Suns might just do what they have to do in order to strike a deal.