Report: Kevin Durant Has 'No Desire' for This Trade Suitor
As finalists to acquire Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant dwindle day by day, reports from Durant's camp revealed why the Minnesota Timberwolves likely won't be suitors for the 37-year-old forward.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported Monday ahead of Game 5 of the NBA Finals that Durant would prefer not to be moved to Minnesota ahead of his impending trade.
"I'm told the Phoenix Suns remain in active conversations around the league on a Kevin Durant deal," Charania said on SportsCenter.
"But their focus over the last several days has been on three teams; and that's the Miami Heat, Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves. We know (Durant's) preferred destinations, though, are the Rockets, Spurs and the Heat.
"The Suns have been working with Durant's business partner, Rich Kleiman, on just figuring out exactly where he could end up. Could it be one of his three preferred destinations? Could it be a wild card team? Because listen, at the end of the day, his expiring contract of $54.7 million is going to play a part in this.
"I'm told Durant has no desire to be in Minnesota with the Timberwolves. So how does that shape how the Minnesota Timberwolves and other teams that could have interest, that are outside of his preferred list, decide how to move forward with these Durant discussions?"
After bowing out to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference finals, the Timberwolves expressed desires to upgrade the roster by acquiring a playoff closer to place next to Edwards. Many figured Durant would be an ideal candidate given the relationship between the two superstars.
Durant was Edwards' favorite player of all time growing up and the two strengthened their relationship while in Paris for the 2024 Olympics.
Phoenix's general manager Brian Gregory has reportedly not been thrilled with the offers teams are throwing at him for the former MVP.
Despite Durant's age and desire to lock down a long-term extension with his next team that will likely mark the end of his career, Gregory desires a package in return similar to the one the Suns sent out when trading for Durant in 2023.
Of the listed finalists for the Durant sweepstakes, the teams that have similar assets and draft compensation require for the deal are the Rockets and Spurs.
A Houston trade would likely include Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., one of Cam Whitmore and Reed Sheppard, and draft compensation -- most notably Phoenix's original 2027 and 2029 first-rounders owned by the Rockets.
A trade with San Antonio would likely yield the Suns players such as Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes, Jeremy Sochan and the No. 14 pick in this year's draft as the Spurs made it clear that the covet Dylan Harper with the No. 2 pick.
Whatever Phoenix decides to do, it is likely that Durant will be dealt ahead of the June 25 draft. The package they get in return could define what the next few years of basketball in The Valley will look like.