Bradley Beal Reveals Honest Reason He Joined Clippers
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns failed in a big way to live up to their championship aspirations with a team built around Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal the past two seasons.
Phoenix ended up getting swept in the first round of the 2024 playoffs and missed the playoffs altogether with a 36-46 record in the 2024-25 season.
Now, the Suns have moved on from both Durant and Beal, trading away Durant to the Houston Rockets and buying out Beal.
Beal ended up signing with a Suns' division rival in the Los Angeles Clippers and revealed why he did so in an interview with KMOV reporter Tamar Sher.
"I need a ring," Beal said. "I want one bad, and I feel like I got a new life of rejuvenation, for sure, new hunger. I'm excited about the opportunity, new city, new environment, but a hungry environment too.
"I'm definitely excited about the opportunity to go win."
Beal failed to deliver on his part with the Suns even on one of the highest-paid contracts in the league, as he nursed several injuries and had the lowest plus/minus on the team in the 53 games he did play last season at -5.2.
The Suns are also stuck paying Beal over $19 million across the next five years after agreeing to waive and stretch the remained of his contract, limiting roster flexibility over this time.
Meanwhile, the Clippers were able to get Beal on a very cheap two-year, $11 million contract, and he will likely slot into the starting shooting guard spot after Norman Powell was traded to the Miami Heat.
Like the Suns, Los Angeles has never won a championship, but the Clippers have also never even won a Western Conference championship, which the Suns have done three times, most recently in 2021.
The Clippers are very talented heading into the 2025-26 season and have a case for the best starting 5 in the NBA next season with James Harden, Beal, Kawhi Leonard, John Collins and Ivica Zubac, but with so many players with injury histories and a loaded Western Conference, it remains to be seen how LA stacks up against other contenders.
There's still no doubt the Clippers are in a better position than the Suns, and Beal will get to go back to being a true shooting guard without the positional overlap he had with Devin Booker on Phoenix, so he could improve vastly if he's able to stay healthy.
Beal is one of three former Suns guards to sign with the Clippers this offseason, as Chris Paul and TyTy Washington Jr. also inked deals with LA.