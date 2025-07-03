Inside The Suns

Bradley Beal, Suns Situation Gets Massive Update

The Phoenix Suns are looking to move off this massive contract.

Apr 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunderduring the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are reportedly entertaining a buyout with star guard Bradley Beal, according to The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin.

"The Phoenix Suns have been discussing a possible buyout for guard Bradley Beal, league sources have informed The Arizona Republic. Beal has two years left on his contract totaling $110 million. A buyout would make Beal a free agent. Teams can officially begin signing players to contracts July 6.

"The three-time All-Star guard is on a five-year deal for $251 million, which includes a no-trade clause, that he signed with the Washington Wizards. He’d no longer have a no-trade clause with a buyout because the contract would be voided."

The Suns have had a busy offseason, first beginning with changes made at general manager (Brian Gregory replacing James Jones) and head coach (Mike Budenholzer fired for Jordan Ott) before making a blockbuster move in trading away superstar Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets.

With picks from that trade, the Suns added three new players via the 2025 NBA Draft and have now arrived to their next task - which is figuring out what in the world to do with Bradley Beal.

In theory, Beal's cap hit could be spread out over five years. It's noted that Beal does a have a player option following the 2025-26 season, which he could opt into.

"The Suns could reduce Beal's salary and stretch it over five years. Phoenix would have a cap hit per year as it looks to work its way under at least the second tax apron," Rankin continued.

"For example, the Suns could negotiate a buyout for Beal of, say, $90 million and stretch it over five years. Phoenix would have an $18 million cap hit per year."

The Beal/Suns situation will be one to monitor closely as free agency officially begins on July 6.

