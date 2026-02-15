Devin Booker Reveals What Changed With New Suns Squad

The Phoenix Suns are different this year.

You've heard that from practically everybody as the Suns have marched towards a 32-23 record this season — though Phoenix's franchise player in Devin Booker was asked about the turnaround from a dismal 2024-25 year that saw the likes of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Booker completely miss the postseason.

"Everything is different. We have a different coach. Different players. The whole situation is different," Booker said at All-Star weekend.

"Last year, we tried man, we just — we fell short. We've moved on and things are hitting on all cylinders right now. We obviously have room to grow but we like the spot that we're at."

"I haven't thought about it much. I'm sure they can think of something. It's not good for the game."



Suns All-Star Devin Booker when asked about teams tanking.



On difference between Suns last season and this season: "Everything is different. We have a different coach.… pic.twitter.com/zZmexCHrgQ — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 14, 2026

Booker's right — but also left out the part where the Suns have transformed themselves into a dangerous team thanks to their hustle, effort and focus on the defensive side of the ball.

The Suns made massive changes this offseason, parting ways with Beal, Durant, general manager James Jones and head coach Mike Budenholzer.

As a result, Phoenix wasn't expected to be close to anything resembling a competitive team.

Yet those preseason expectations have been shattered, and the Suns still have nearly 30 games left on the schedule.

First-year head coach Jordan Ott, who has done an excellent job, says meaningful basketball is on the way.

"I mean, this is exciting. Like what we're playing for the next 27 games, that's exciting," Ott said entering the break after being throttled by Oklahoma City.

"You don't want the result [of tonight] but if that doesn't motivate you — and I know it will — so that part, we're going to take this as a positive. The break is good for whatever happened, happened. And now we're going to be in some of these games where we're going to grow. Every night is going to feel like one of those playoff games when you start fighting for it, so that continues our growth.

"That's what's exciting. So again, we'd like to get our our guys, our group, healthy. I think the break helps with that. We're right there, and these guys have put themselves in a position that makes these next handful of games meaningful, and that's exciting."

READ: Suns Sign Forward Ahead of Playoff Push

Phoenix still has shortcomings. They're not going to make a massive push deep into the depths of the West when the playoffs roll around. NBA Finals shouldn't be (and aren't) a realistic expectation in the desert.

Yet the job done by everybody — from top to bottom — has been nothing short of commendable.

As for Booker, after failing in the three-point contest over the weekend he'll look to bounce back in today's NBA All-Star Game.

Latest Phoenix Suns News