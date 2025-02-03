Bradley Beal Reportedly Doesn't Want to Leave Suns
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are in heavy pursuit of Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler ahead of the NBA's trade deadline this Thursday, Feb. 6.
There appears to be mutual interest from the Suns and Butler on the worlds coming together, though one massive roadblock stands in the way.
Phoenix guard Bradley Beal is one of two players in the league to own a no-trade clause in his contract (the other being Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James) and has the right to refuse any deal that involves him.
With the Suns wanting to keep stars in Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, Phoenix's only option to land Butler is finding a way to get Beal off their roster - though if Beal doesn't want to leave, no deal is happening.
It sure sounds like Beal doesn't want to depart.
From The Stein Line's Jake Fischer:
“The unrelenting word continues to be that Beal has no desire to bless a trade pretty much anywhere and prefers to remain in Phoenix, where his family has been settling after finally leaving the nation's capital."
There's been some hefty conflicting reports on what Beal ultimately wants/is willing do.
Suns reporter Barry Bloom says there's no chance Beal would waive the clause while The Athletic says there's specific criteria needed in order for that to happen:
"While Beal is willing to waive his no-trade clause for the right destination, as The Athletic reported last week, he will not waive it just to leave the Suns, who moved him to the bench in early January. Before this season, Beal, his wife and their two sons moved full time to Phoenix. Accepting a trade elsewhere would mean either relocating his kids once again after going from Washington to Phoenix in 2023, or leaving them to play somewhere else for the time being," said Fred Katz.
"There are destinations Beal would consider approving. As The Athletic reported last week, going to a winning team would be his first priority. However, cold-weather cities, including Chicago, are less attractive to him, the source said. If a team has a losing record and a chilly winter, it won’t be on Beal’s list. Of course, this complicates the Suns’ pursuit of Butler."
It sure seems like it'd take a lot for Beal to move.