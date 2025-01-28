Report: Suns Star Definitely Won't Waive No-Trade Clause
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal will not be waiving his no-trade clause, according to Suns reporter Barry Bloom.
"Bradley Beal is not waiving his no trade clause. That is definite and comes straight from the source. End of story," he put on Twitter/X.
Beal has found his name massively involved in trade speculation as the Suns reportedly are looking for a blockbuster deal to land Jimmy Butler.
The Athletic recently reported Beal would waive his no-trade clause, but only for the right spot:
"While Beal is willing to waive his no-trade clause for the right destination, as The Athletic reported last week, he will not waive it just to leave the Suns, who moved him to the bench in early January. Before this season, Beal, his wife and their two sons moved full time to Phoenix. Accepting a trade elsewhere would mean either relocating his kids once again after going from Washington to Phoenix in 2023, or leaving them to play somewhere else for the time being," said Fred Katz.
"There are destinations Beal would consider approving. As The Athletic reported last week, going to a winning team would be his first priority. However, cold-weather cities, including Chicago, are less attractive to him, the source said. If a team has a losing record and a chilly winter, it won’t be on Beal’s list. Of course, this complicates the Suns’ pursuit of Butler."
If Beal says no, the Suns simply can't make a deal for Butler work.
If Bloom is correct, Phoenix won't be getting Butler.