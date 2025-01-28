NBA Insider Drops Massive Beal, Suns Trade Update
PHOENIX -- Things are getting tricky for the Phoenix Suns.
Heavily reliant on Bradley Beal waiving his no-trade clause to facilitate a deal for Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, it's a complicated situation (putting it lightly) for the Suns to pull off another blockbuster trade ahead of the league's Feb. 6 deadline.
The Athletic's Fred Katz gave the latest update in the Beal/Suns saga:
"Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal will not waive his no-trade clause to go to the Chicago Bulls, a source familiar with the three-time All-Star’s thinking told The Athletic.
"The Bulls had been mentioned as one team the Suns could use to facilitate a hypothetical trade for Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler."
It's widely believed the Suns need a multi-team trade in order to land Butler, as Miami reportedly does not want Beal's contract. Chicago has been a popular team thrown into trade talks, though Katz expanded into why that's not possible:
"While Beal is willing to waive his no-trade clause for the right destination, as The Athletic reported last week, he will not waive it just to leave the Suns, who moved him to the bench in early January. Before this season, Beal, his wife and their two sons moved full time to Phoenix. Accepting a trade elsewhere would mean either relocating his kids once again after going from Washington to Phoenix in 2023, or leaving them to play somewhere else for the time being," said Katz.
"There are destinations Beal would consider approving. As The Athletic reported last week, going to a winning team would be his first priority. However, cold-weather cities, including Chicago, are less attractive to him, the source said. If a team has a losing record and a chilly winter, it won’t be on Beal’s list. Of course, this complicates the Suns’ pursuit of Butler.
"Beal has $160 million remaining on his contract over the next three years (including this season) and is one of two NBA players, along with four-time MVP LeBron James, who wields a no-trade clause."
A deal simply can't happen if Beal isn't willing to relocate, as his no-trade clause holds all the cards in what could be the largest deal made this season.