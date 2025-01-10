Report: Bradley Beal Won't Waive No-Trade Clause for Suns
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal holds the keys to the future of both himself and the organization.
It's no secret the Suns and Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler want each other, though the only conceivable way that happens is if Beal agrees to waive his no-trade clause.
That doesn't sound like it's happening soon, according to NBA insider Brian Windhorst.
"Sounds like no," said Windhorst on ESPN's "Get Up" program.
"His agent Mark Bartelstein told me there's been no discussions, either with the Suns or any other team, about Bradley Beal waiving his no-trade clause. The reason that's become an issue over the last couple of days - the Heat said they were going to trade Jimmy Butler. The Suns are known to be interested [and] the only way to get him is to move Bradley Beal, which would take Beal's cooperation. Right now, that is not even a consideration for even Mark Bartelstein. He's just focused on helping this Suns team turn things around."
Beal himself was pretty stern when asked about trade rumors:
"If so, I need to be addressed because I hold the cards. Until I'm addressed and somebody says something different, then I'll be a Sun," he said.
Windhorst also dove into Butler's trade request with Miami:
"I have spent all week on the phone about this, and from my discussions, I don't think the Heat have any traction. I don't think there's any deal they like. I don't think there's any teams offering what they consider any actionable thing. I think the Heat are preparing for a future with Jimmy Butler back on the roster. We'll see if that can get worked out because obviously he's in the midst of a seven-game suspension."
The NBA's trade deadline is Feb. 6.