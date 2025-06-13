BREAKING: 3 Teams Finalists in Suns, Kevin Durant Trade Talks
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns, in their search to trade Kevin Durant, reportedly have three final teams in pursuit of his services via trade.
From NBA insider Shams Charania appearing on The Pat McAfee Show:
"You said a week, I think it could be even sooner than that. I think there's some motivation with some teams - potentially even sooner than seven days, maybe the next few days we can get some Kevin Durant trade action.
"There is serious traction on conversations, on trade scenarios with the Suns. They've had about six to eight teams reach out. There's been interest, there's been some offers, there's been some negotiations but really in the last 24-48 hours, I'm told, the focus of the Suns' conversations has been on a few of the teams.
"Houston Rockets, the Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves. I'm told those are the three teams right now where a lot of the focus for Durant lies."
Three Finalists for Kevin Durant Revealed
The Heat have long been an organization that's consistently tied to star trade rumors, though nothing has truly come to fruition as of late. After losing Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline, the Heat are more than capable of pulling off a deal.
The Timberwolves might be the most interesting, as Phoenix would trade Durant within the conference and pair him with one of basketball's best young talents in Anthony Edwards - who has been very vocal about Durant being his favorite player in the league.
Perhaps the team that makes the most sense is Houston, who owns a good chunk of Phoenix's future draft capital. Though it would still be within the West, the Rockets hold some important possessions the Suns could use to re-tool for the future.
The rumored deadline for a deal involving Durant was thought to be before the first round of the NBA Draft, set to take place on Wednesday, June 25.
Now, that timeline seems to be approaching much quicker.