Suns Must Take Advantage of Kevin Durant Trade Before Draft
The Phoenix Suns are looking to trade Kevin Durant at some point within the next few days.
The Suns need to use Durant as a vehicle to get the team back on track, and with the NBA Draft looming in a few weeks, this is an opportunity that they cannot pass up.
Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz made a prediction that the Suns would trade Durant to acquire a lottery pick in the draft.
"A Kevin Durant trade feels inevitable at this point," Swartz wrote.
"ESPN's Brian Windhorst says the 36-year-old will be moved "in the coming weeks." which just so happens to line up nicely with the draft on June 25.
"A number of teams make sense for KD even given his age (37 in September), with the Houston Rockets at the top of the list. A potential deal would likely start with the Phoenix Suns getting their first-round pick back (No. 10 overall) and enough salary filler and young players to complete the trade.
"We could also see the San Antonio Spurs (No. 14, not No. 2), Toronto Raptors (No. 9) or even New Orleans Pelicans (No. 7) make a run at Durant with their lottery pick as the foundation of a deal."
This year's draft is a deep one, so the Suns should take advantage of having a lottery pick or two to work with. Phoenix sacrificed all of its future draft capital to acquire Durant from the Brooklyn Nets two years ago, so the Suns don't have any young talent to build around.
If the Suns had just one young player who panned out into a building block for the organization, it could completely change their trajectory moving forward.
The Suns will participate in the NBA Draft, which takes place from June 25-26 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.