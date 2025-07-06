BREAKING: Devin Booker Signs Record-Breaking Extension with Suns
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker has signed a new extension with team for a record-breaking amount of money, according to The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin.
Booker, who is entering the second year of a four-year, $220 million contract, has tacked on two years and $150 million more with his extension beginning in the 2028-29 season.
This new deal makes Booker the highest-paid player on a per-year basis in NBA history, as he will earn an average of $75 million per year starting in 2028.
The Suns and Booker have verbally committed to each other long term several times, and this new extension confirms this sentiment with the franchise star now signed through 2030, when he will be 33 years old.
As Booker continues his quest to bring the Suns their first title, he has made his case of being the best player in franchise history since Phoenix drafted him 13th overall in 2015.
Booker became the Suns' all-time leading scorer on Feb. 3, and ended the year with nearly 800 more points than the second-place scorer in the late Walter Davis.
In his 10 years with the Suns, Booker has made the All-Star game four times and helped lead Team USA to two Olympic gold medals (2021 and 2024). He has also been very active in the Phoenix community during his time in the Valley, highlighted by his Starting 5 foundation.
Booker has been with the Suns during very dark seasons his first several years in the league to making the Finals in 2021 to then helping make Phoenix a destination for players to come highlighted by Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.
The acquisitions for Durant and Beal did end up working out with Phoenix missing the playoffs for the first time since 2020 this past season, leaving a lot of uncertainty around the team, but one thing remained for sure in that Booker would stay a Sun.
Now, with Durant getting traded to the Houston Rockets and the Suns discussing a potential buyout for Beal, Booker is now signed even longer and will help to usher in yet another era of Suns basketball beginning next season.