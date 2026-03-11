Several Key Players Highlight Suns vs Pacers Injury Report

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have released their injury report ahead of the second matchup of their six-game road trip tomorrow night against the Indiana Pacers.

Dillon Brooks (left hand fracture) and Mark Williams (left foot third metatarsal stress reaction) are still listed as out for the Suns (38-27), while Jordan Goodwin (left calf injury management), Grayson Allen (right knee injury management) and Haywood Highsmith (right knee injury management) are all questionable.

Goodwin and Allen returned from injury in Tuesday's 129-114 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. Highsmith has played the past couple games for the first time all season after undergoing meniscus surgery in the offseason.

Phoenix could elect to sit all three players on the front end of a back-to-back against Indiana.

With Williams still out, the Suns will likely continue to start Oso Ighodaro, who was a record-breaking plus-52 in Phoenix's first matchup this season against the Pacers on Nov. 13, a game Phoenix won 133-98.

The Pacers (15-50) have a very long injury report against the Suns.

Pascal Siakam (right knee sprain) is doubtful, while Ivica Zubac (left ankle sprain), T.J. McConnell (right hamstring soreness), Andrew Nembhard (low back and neck soreness) and Aaron Nesmith (right ankle injury management) are all questionable. Tyrese Haliburton is out for the season after tearing his Achilles in the Finals last summer, as is Johnny Furphy (right ACL tear).

Suns Looking to Extend Win Streak vs Pacers

Phoenix has a great opportunity to extend its win streak to four tomorrow night against a Pacers team that has simply just not been good at all this season.

Indiana, who is on a 10-game losing streak, now owns the league's worst record after falling to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday and also has the worst offensive rating in the NBA (108.6).

The Suns have found a lot of success during this win streak as a result of Jalen Green starting to find a rhythm after a huge slump that followed him playing more minutes after coming off of injury.

Last night against the Bucks, Phoenix connected on a season-high 24 3-pointers off of 33 assists after Green got going early.

Indiana actually does a great job of limiting 3-pointers this season (second fewest makes allowed per game), but teams shoot 49% from the floor against them on the season, so the Suns will look to impose their will on both sides of the ball.

It's important for the Suns to continue to build momentum, and perhaps do their best to blow out the Pacers to get some rest, as they gear up for a very difficult stretch following tomorrow night.

On Friday, the Suns will continue their road trip against the Toronto Raptors (36-28) on the second leg of a back-to-back, then will face off against the Boston Celtics (43-22) and Minnesota Timberwolves (40-25) in another back-to-back Monday and Tuesday, and finally they close the trip with the San Antonio Spurs (48-17) next Thursday.

Tomorrow's game against Indiana will have an earlier start time at 4:00 p.m. MST.