Bronny James to Play in Suns/Lakers G League Game
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' G League affiliate Valley Suns will welcome the South Bay Lakers and Bronny James to Mullett Arena on Thursday, according to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania.
"Lakers' Bronny James will play his first NBA G League South Bay road game on Thursday vs. Valley Suns, sources tell ESPN. James began the G League season shuttling between the Lakers and South Bay home games, but sides kept door open the opportunity for road contests," said Charania.
James - Los Angeles' second-round pick - has played in just seven games this season after making history with LeBron James as the first father-son duo to ever share the court together at the NBA level.
He's averaged less than three minutes played in NBA action and previously only played in G League home games, as Charania alluded to.
The Suns worked James out ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft but opted to select Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro - though Phoenix owner Mat Ishbia was generous in compliments to Bronny:
"We really liked Bronny, we thought he was a good player. I know the Lakers drafted him and I hope he has a great career," Ishbia said over the summer.
"He's got a great basketball IQ. He does a lot of great things and he's got a lot of pressure to be the son of one of the greatest of all time. He's got pressure on him and so we thought it might be a good fit here in Phoenix. Obviously the Lakers drafted him - I wish him the best, but we feel good that people want to come here."
We'll see how he fares against Phoenix's G League squad.