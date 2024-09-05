Bronny James Spotted Wearing Suns' Star Shoes
PHOENIX -- Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James - son of LeBron - was spotted with some pretty unique shoe game in a recent workout.
The No. 55 overall pick was rocking a pair of Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker's "Book 1" shoeline, specifically the EYBL.
A closer look:
More from Kicks on SI's Pat Benson:
"Bronny wore the Nike Book 1 'EYBL Peach Jam.' The unreleased kicks were gifted to Nike's top AAU basketball players. We have not even seen Booker wear the shoes. However, Bronny and LeBron have some pull at Nike."
Booker's shoes initially dropped last September.
“Early on, we landed on the phrase ‘future classic,’” Booker said at the time of release.
“At the beginning of the design process, we landed on the idea of the shoe combining lifestyle and performance worlds. The goal was to create something that would be timeless.”
During his time in Paris with Team USA for the Summer Olympics, Booker would hide pairs around the city.
More on the actual shoes themselves, which are available in numerous colorways:
"Using insights from Booker and young hoopers around the world, the Nike Book 1 offers athletes a tailored combination of lateral stability, cushioning, and responsiveness underfoot. To accomplish this, Nike design teams stacked a Cushlon 2.0 foam midsole with a rigid TPU sidewall for added support, with a top-loaded Nike Zoom air bag in the heel," said Nike in their release.
"On the outside, a workwear-inspired canvas and twill upper adds durability, while a suede collar and genuine leather across the forefoot provide more reinforcement and a familiar, plush, broken-in feel. The pull tab at the heel was inspired by a book spine, with numbers referencing chapters in an ongoing story."
We'll see if Booker himself brings out any new pairs when the Suns hit training camp later this month.