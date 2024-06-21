Nets Center Named Dream Fit for Suns
The Phoenix Suns are entering draft week - with free agency following closely behind - and they clearly need to do some tweaking to a roster that fell well short of the ultimate goal in 2023-24.
The NBA world has been heavily focused on trying to find avenues to tangibly improve the Suns' fortunes next season - and it isn't an exception for The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor here.
O'Connor believes that none other than Day'Ron Sharpe of the Brooklyn Nets is a heavily slept on potential trade piece that could be an optimal fit for what the freshly minted coaching regime is looking for in the Valley.
O'Connor elaborates as to why Phoenix is the dream fit for the young center:
Sharpe’s ability to run dribble handoffs could allow him to be an offensive hub like Jusuf Nurkic was in Phoenix last season, but he’s a better decision-maker, finisher, and just all-around basketball player. The Suns need to find low-cost guys like Sharpe this season, and Sharpe needs to find an opportunity like Phoenix to raise his value ahead of free agency.- Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer
In a cruel twist of fate, Sharpe originally hailed as the 29th pick by the Suns in the 2021 draft - but the time in Phoenix was extremely short-lived, as he was involved in the infamous Landry Shamet trade.
Nonetheless, this could end up being a mutually beneficial union, if it were to come to fruition.
The 22 year-old could now ultimately be a stronger fit for the Suns in a post-Ayton era, as incumbent starting C Jusuf Nurkic has been frequented in trade rumors throughout this offseason, largely due to his athletic limitations and relatively large salary compared to other role players on the roster.
The Suns have also been linked to big men in this upcoming draft - such as Dayton's DaRon Holmes II and Indiana's Kel'el Ware - it will be extraordinarily fascinating to see how the Suns operate when it comes to reshaping the center rotation heading into the 2024-25 season.