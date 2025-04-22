Can Suns, Bradley Beal Agree to Buyout?
The Phoenix Suns are in a tough spot for many reasons, but the Bradley Beal trade they made two seasons ago is part of why the team is struggling.
Beal, 31, was traded to the Suns two years ago from the Washington Wizards shortly after signing a $251 million contract.
Beal is in the second half of that contract, but ESPN insider Bobby Marks believes that the Suns should look for a way to move on from him this offseason.
"Beal still has two years and $111 million due and continues to hold his no-trade clause," Marks wrote.
"Phoenix cannot waive Beal and then stretch his salary over the next five seasons. Because team salaries of waived and stretched players cannot exceed 15% of the salary cap, the Suns are not allowed to incur that $22 million hit this season.
"A workable solution might be reaching a buyout that reduces the amount owed from $111 million to $90 million. The Suns were at their worst on both ends of the court with Beal this season. His minus-11.7 net rating is the worst in the NBA among 239 players with at least 1,000 minutes played this season."
Beal hasn't shown a willingness to leave the Suns, and rightfully so. He earned his no-trade clause and wanted to join the Suns two years ago when he agreed to waive it.
Obviously, things have not gone as expected for Beal and the Suns since he was traded to Phoenix, but he is still making a heavy sum of money that he shouldn't want to relinquish.
Perhaps things will change this offseason if the Suns trade Kevin Durant and signal towards a rebuild, but every word and indication from Mat Ishbia says that Phoenix wants to try and compete at all costs. That only makes a Beal buyout less likely.