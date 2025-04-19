Championship Contender Named Potential Trade Spot for Suns' Devin Booker
The Phoenix Suns are in need of draft picks in the form of some trades this summer.
A team that has a boatload of draft picks is the 68-win Oklahoma City Thunder, who were named as a landing spot for Devin Booker by Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes.
"Something would have to go conspicuously wrong in the playoffs for the Oklahoma City Thunder to consider a roster shakeup, but is it that hard to imagine a postseason run that ends early because OKC can't reliably generate enough offense when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is off the floor?," Hughes writes.
"After all, that's exactly what happened last year.
"If we get an OKC flameout, the call for change will be loud. The Thunder have a trove of picks that could give the Suns exactly the kind of rebuilding war chest they currently lack—along with plenty of matching salary that wouldn't clog up their cap sheet for the next half-decade.
"Booker alongside SGA, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren would be a terrifying thought for the rest of the league.
"If we assume the Rockets are out of the running, no one can give Phoenix the kind of haul Oklahoma City can. And from Booker's perspective, what better landing spot could there be than one with an all-time defense that might only need a minor scoring upgrade to go on a dynastic run?"
The Thunder are already the league's best team without Booker, but if they fall short of a title this year for whatever reason, it might be in their best interest to send a bunch of picks to the Suns to get Booker.
This would give the Suns a chance to truly build through the draft, allowing them to build a team like the Thunder have done.
The Thunder are set to begin their playoff run on Sunday at 10 a.m. PT.