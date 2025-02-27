Changes Suns Need to Make Playoffs
PHOENIX -- In a season where not much has gone right, the 27-31 Phoenix Suns are seeking out any possible path to sneak back into the playoff picture.
If last season is to be considered a failure, this one is likely magnified ten-fold - the franchise supposedly restocked last off-season with an upgraded roster, a battle-tested head coach that would better support said roster in place, and another year of the "big three" together.
The 9-2 start to the year was an encouraging inflection point - but they have been one of the least consistent squads across the league since mid-November.
The 151-148 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies was another glimpse of the team that the Suns can be, but they were still unable to get into the victory column and time is running out to get back into the playoff picture.
With the most difficult remaining schedule in the league and not much working on a consistent basis, the head coach, his staff, and roster must get on the same page and find lineups that can click over the final 24 games of the season.
Lineups that should be tested moving the rest of the way - with a brief explanation as to why they can work:
Devin Booker-Bradley Beal-Grayson Allen-Ryan Dunn- Kevin Durant
The conventional small-ball lineup that could end up being the most efficient offensive crew that Mike Budenholzer can put together.
Booker-Beal-Royce O'Neale-Dunn-Durant
This lineup brings a strong blend of shooting talent, defensive versatility, and a bit of athleticism with Dunn.
Booker-Allen-O'Neale-Dunn-Oso Ighodaro
The Dunn/Ighodaro duo can continue to develop while injecting a strong volt of athleticism into the core of the squad, while Allen and O'Neale can operate as off-ball shooters around Booker.
Booker-Beal-Durant-Ighodaro-Richards
Ighodaro/Richards would be a duo that brings substantial size/IQ to the table and could work around the dynamic trio of scorers.
It remains to be seen what lineups will actually be concocted moving forward.