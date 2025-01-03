Charles Barkley Sounds Off on Suns: 'They Stink'
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have failed to truly impress anybody in their recent form, and approaching Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers two games under .500, you can add franchise legend and NBA talking Charles Barkley to that list.
"I root for the Sixers and the Suns. I have zero faith in the Suns and the Sixers. That hurts me to my hurt to say that," said Barkley on the set of NBA on TNT.
"I watched the Suns play for the last week. They stink."
The Suns started the season off quite strong, beginning the 2024-25 campaign with a 9-2 record before injuries and overall poor play diminished their strong play out of the gates.
Frustration levels are rising in Phoenix.
“The frustration level is high. We’re all competitors in here and we realize these games are going to cost us in the end of the season," said Devin Booker earlier this week.
"So, you want to do your work early, pre-All-Star break before it comes down to the nitty gritty. You never know what can happen. Injuries can happen around that time too. So, we want to gain some ground, get up out of the play and position and just win every possible game that we can.”
Phoenix is currently outside the Western Conference playoff picture with a 15-17 record.
Kevin Durant - who Barkley has been fairly critical of in the past - recently took ownership of the Suns' struggles.
“I just feel like I got to be better just affecting the game. I feel like that I can do so much out there. I feel like I got to be better. I feel like every player in that locker room has that same mentality. We all will look in the mirror and we will be a better team. But I think it starts with me," Durant said after their most recent loss to Memphis.
"Just my energy to start the games. Keeping the ball in my hands. ... I feel like we all just need to focus on ourselves and see where we need to be better and bring it to the group.”
Barkley may be the loudest voice in the room, but he's certainly not the only one with his opinion.