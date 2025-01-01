Frustration Levels Rising for Suns
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are now two games under .500 after falling to the Memphis Grizzlies on New Year's Eve, and now the organization has some serious soul searching to do.
The Suns began the season 9-2 and looked like one of the stronger teams in the NBA before injuries to stars such as Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.
Now, Phoenix is currently 11th in the Western Conference standings.
There's plenty of time to reverse course, but the outlook certainly doesn't look good, and frustration levels within the Suns are high.
“The frustration level is high. We’re all competitors in here and we realize these games are going to cost us in the end of the season," said Devin Booker after the game.
"So, you want to do your work early, pre-All-Star break before it comes down to the nitty gritty. You never know what can happen. Injuries can happen around that time too. So, we want to gain some ground, get up out of the play and position and just win every possible game that we can.”
The Suns are 15-17 entering the 2025 calendar year - a massive let down considering what the team was supposed to be.
"We have guys that have won at a high level, that have high expectations," Phoenix head coach Mike Budenholzer said. "We gotta find ways to get better, so these are not easy times. But our guys will find a way through it, and we’ll find a way through it together."
Phoenix is back in action on Saturday against the Indiana Pacers.