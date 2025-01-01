Kevin Durant Takes Ownership After Another Suns Loss
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns simply need to get it together.
Entering the new year, the Suns are two games under .500 as the new year arrives - and for a team that offered so much promise with a new coach and star-studded roster.
Yet their latest loss to the Memphis Grizzlies displayed all the ugly sides of Phoenix's play as of late - and star Kevin Durant took ownership after another loss:
(On where the team should be making more strides…)
“I just feel like I got to be better just affecting the game. I feel like that I can do so much out there. I feel like I got to be better. I feel like every player in that locker room has that same mentality. We all will look in the mirror and we will be a better team. But I think it starts with me. Just my energy to start the games. Keeping the ball in my hands. I had three turnovers in the second half. I can’t do that. I feel like we all just need to focus on ourselves and see where we need to be better and bring it to the group.”
(On how he assessed the energy from the defensive side in the second half…)
“It was better in the second half. After the first quarter it was solid. I think we start off down 12-13 to start the game. I just have to be better at helping out in the paint a little bit more. Just trying to get deflections and offensive rebounds. I just feel like I just got to be better.”
(On developing more of a fourth quarter identity and what they can do to improve that…) “Yeah. Just the more stuff we can put on film, the better we can learn from it. I feel like we can put the ball in our ball handlers hands a little bit more and just let them create and play off of the pass. Play off of the closeouts. We could be better. I feel like we had some good looks. They just didn’t go down too. I think we could play off of a point guard and the ball handlers a little bit more and just try to drive and kick and find the good shot.”