REPORT: Cavaliers Offered Star Player to Suns for Kevin Durant
PHOENIX -- Now that the Phoenix Suns have (still unofficially until July 6) dealt Kevin Durant, we're beginning to hear various leaks and reports surrounding the potential offers the organization shot down.
Durant ultimately went to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in Wednesday's draft and five second-round picks.
The package itself is still being heavily debated, though there's reports suggesting the Suns turned down the opportunity to add one of the best players in the league.
Report: Suns Said No to Cavaliers Star Darius Garland
According to NBA insider Kevin O'Connor on his own podcast, the Suns refused an offer from the Cleveland Cavaliers which included guard Darius Garland.
Garland - the fifth overall pick from the 2019 NBA Draft - has emerged into a key piece for the Cavaliers during their recent string of success.
This past season, Garland played 75 games and averaged 20.6 points on 47% shooting from the field (40% from three) to pair with 6.7 assists per night.
Garland just turned 25 and would have been a strong complementary piece to Devin Booker in Phoenix's backcourt while also fulfilling a much-needed point guard role.
Instead, the Suns are now stuck with numerous shooting guards with Green and Bradley Beal in the mix.
Phoenix surely isn't done making changes to their roster, though if reports are indeed true that Garland was offered and the Suns said no, there should be some serious conversations surrounding the front office.