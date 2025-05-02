Could Suns Make Center Upgrade?
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are doing some soul searching.
Just under three weeks removed from ending the 2024-25 season with a pedistrian total of 36 wins, the Suns are sure to make accompanying changes to adjust after two consecutive underwheliming outputs.
Phoenix began the trek towards change by firing Mike Budenholzer less than 24 hours after the season finale on April 13.
The next steps in line? Reshaping the front office, finding a new coach that best fits the new philosophy the franchise will look to move towards, and building a new roster that will battle for the entire duration of an 82-game slate.
A potential place to upgrade is the center spot. Nick Richards was a solid addition after he was acquired from the Charlotte Hornets in January. Oso Ighodaro looks to be a potential steal as a second round selection in the 2024 draft. Bol Bol still has significant upside.
Despite this, the center position is still in need of upgrades. All of the previously mentioned bigs are better suited to come off the bench at this point in time - while that can obviously change over time, the franchise needs a legitimate starting center going into training camp in late September.
Who Suns Could Trade
Phoenix is unlikely to find any upgrades across the free agent market - so they would have to make a trade to satisfy this potential need.
Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale instantly come to mind. Both of the key contributors to the Suns are on economic contracts and can provide value on different fronts in what would be likely bench roles for either on a contender.
Bradley Beal must be mentioned as well - even if the former All-Star is widely considered to be 'unmovable' due to an albatross contract.
Who Suns Could Target
The one name that has been mentioned over the last year?
Goga Bitadze.
The Orlando Magic center was seen as a potential target for the Suns last summer before the former first round pick agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract.
That deal was well outside of the range that Phoenix could offer under the second apron at the time - but changing circumstances (including a de-facto benching) could result in Orlando moving Bitadze this summer.
Allen or O'Neale could be an attractive target for the Magic - who still desperately need floor-spacing following an early playoff exit at the hands of the Boston Celtics.
Surrounding Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner with a three-point marksman could become a very consequential move, while Bitadze would substantially bolster the big depth in Phoenix.
This is certainly a best-case scenario viewpoint, but the Suns should absolutely exhaust all options they can in an effort to build a squad that fans can be proud of moving forward.