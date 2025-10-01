Deandre Ayton Takes Subtle Jab at Suns
Former Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton is ready for the biggest opportunity in his career.
Those were his words, directly, at Los Angeles Lakers Media Day.
It wasn't becoming the only No. 1 pick in Suns franchise history. It wasn't helping lead the Suns to the 2021 NBA Finals - nor a franchise record 64-win regular season that followed - nor inking a max contract in the league.
Signing with the Lakers takes the cake, according to Ayton.
Deandre Ayton Believes This is Biggest Opportunity of NBA Career
“This is the biggest opportunity I can say, in my career. Some people say it’s my last leg, some people say it’s my last chance. This is an opportunity I can say I’m truly not going to take for granted,” Ayton said during Media Day (h/t ClutchPoints).
“It’s almost like a wounded animal. I feel all the tension and I know where I’m at.”
That's quite a take from Ayton, who was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers a few summers ago. Ayton's performance since ultimately led to Portland reaching a buyout with the big man before he inked a deal to land with the Lakers.
Final opportunity might have been a better choice of words from Ayton.
Ayton 'Somewhere Where it Counts Now'
“I’ve been in the gym every day. Like I say, I’m somewhere where it counts now,” said Ayton.
“And I’m happy that everybody gets to see it. I’m happy where as a player, as myself, I get a chance to prove something big on a big stage.”
Ayton now joins a Lakers team featuring LeBron James and Luka Doncic in a ultra-tough Western Conference, where the Suns themselves aren't exactly favored to make noise.
“I’ve proven myself that I dominate best with playmakers. I’m here once again. I’m much older now, the game is much easier to me,” Ayton said.
“Just playing alongside Luka is going to make a lot of things easier. It’s the true nature of the game, and really just to emphasize that even more.”
Last season, Ayton averaged 14.4 points on 56.6% shooting from the field with 10.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 40 games.
The Suns and Lakers will see each other this Friday (Oct. 3) to begin preseason play. ESPN is reporting star LeBron James will not play against the Suns during their matchup later this week.