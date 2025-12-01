Suns vs Lakers: Top 3 Expert Prop Bets to Know Tonight

The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers are set to collide for Monday night action at Crypto.com Arena with both squads off to strong starts in 2025-26.

The Lakers are a strong 15-4 and have won their last seven games entering tonight, though they'll be on the second night of a back-to-back.

Phoenix, meanwhile, is 12-9 but have lost their last three-of-four. This will be the first of a four-game road trip for the Suns.

All eyes will be fixated on tonight's matchup, which gives plenty of opportunity for people to earn some dough.

Three of the top prop bets we could find for Suns-Lakers:

Prop: Devin Booker UNDER 26.5 Points

Peter Dewey, SI: "Suns guard Devin Booker is in the midst of a brutal slump, shooting just 35.2 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from 3 over his last seven games while scoring 24 or fewer points in each matchup.

"For the season, Booker is averaging 25.7 points per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and just 31.1 percent from beyond the arc.

"While the Lakers aren’t an elite defensive team – they’re 17th in defensive rating – I think this prop is a little inflated for Booker given his recent struggles. The star guard is averaging just 20.1 points per game over his last seven contests, and he only had four games in November with over 26.5 points.

"After a strong October where he had 30 or more points in five of his six games, Booker has cooled off in a big way, and I think he falls short on Monday night."

Prop: Deandre Ayton to record Double-Double

Jason Logan, Covers: "Outside of leaving a matchup with the Utah Jazz early due to a knee contusion on November 23, the 7-footer has scored 17 points or more in five of his last six games while crashing the glass for double-figure rebounds in four of those.

"Ayton finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds in Sunday’s win over the Pelicans before leaving in the fourth quarter with knee soreness. However, he put the nerves of Lakers Nation to rest after the game.

"... With LeBron James expected to return to action after sitting out Sunday, Ayton will find a lot of room inside to score and battle on the boards. The Lakers’ star-studded perimeter of James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves stretches opponents and forces a lot of double teams and weak-side help.

"Player projections for Ayton range from 13 to 16 points vs. Phoenix, while his rebounding forecasts sit between nine and 11 boards. He’s averaging 15.4 rebound chances per game on the season."

Prop: Austin Reaves OVER 27.5 Points + Rebounds

Alex Hinton, Action Network: "Austin Reaves has scored 20 points and collected at least four rebounds in 15 of 16 games this season, essentially making him a safe bet for 24 PR combined.

"He is averaging 28.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game this season, clearing tonight's 27.5 PR line with just his scoring alone.

"Tonight's line is lower because James is likely to play. However, Reaves has cleared this line in all four games James has played this season, with at least 31+ PR in each.

"Those trends also continue against the Suns as he had 20 points and four rebounds in three of the four meetings last season. He cleared this line in three of four games against the Suns last year and in 14 of 16 games this season.

"I like him to get at least 30 PR tonight. Reaves figures to get a more preferable matchup with Dillon Brooks, likely guarding Doncic and/or James."

Tonight's start time is slated for just past 8:00 PM MST.

