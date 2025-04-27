Inside The Suns

Nuggets Game-Winner Gives Flashbacks to Suns' ‘Valley Oop’

Suns fans reminisced about the "Valley Oop" after Aaron Gordon's game-winning dunk Saturday.

Apr 26, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) celebrates as he runs on the court after scoring the winning shot to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers 101-99 in game four of round one of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
PHOENIX — The Denver Nuggets defeated the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4 of their first-round series in a very similar fashion that the Phoenix Suns did in the 2021 NBA playoffs. 

With the Nuggets-Clippers game tied at 99 Saturday night, Nikola Jokic airballed a fadeaway jumper and Aaron Gordon cleaned it up for a putback jam just as time expired to help Denver tie the series at 2-2 with a 101-99 win. 

This immediately brought back flashbacks for Suns fans to when Deandre Ayton downed the Clippers with an inbounds alley-oop dunk off a pass from Jae Crowder to give Phoenix an improbable 104-103 victory. 

Even though the clock originally expired after Ayton’s dunk, Gordon became the first player in playoffs history with a game-winning, buzzer-beating dunk, as the clock was reset to 0.7 seconds after Ayton’s dunk. 

Ayton’s slam became known as the “Valley Oop,” and the Suns went up 2-0 in the series after it. Phoenix would go onto to defeat LA in six games to advance to the 2021 NBA Finals, where it lost to the Milwaukee Bucks. 

Now, Ayton is on the Blazers and the Suns are out of the playoffs after a very underwhelming season, while the Nuggets are hoping that Gordon’s dunk will have give them momentum to win the series, especially after Denver blew a 22-point lead before the miraculous finish.

Another similarity between the two plays is that both Gordon and Ayton played at Arizona and both won Pac-12 Freshman of the Year (Gordon in 2013-14 and Ayton, who was also Pac-12 Player of the Year, in 2017-18).

