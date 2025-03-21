Details Emerge of Potential Suns, Wolves Trade for Kevin Durant
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves held extensive trade talks for Kevin Durant at this past trade deadline, as the Timberwolves were one of many teams interested in the superstar forward before he ultimately wasn't moved.
More details from HoopsHype NBA insider Michael Scotto:
"The Timberwolves aggressively pursued Durant in trade talks before the deadline and are expected to circle the wagon again this summer, but were unwilling to part with star guard Anthony Edwards and versatile forward Jaden McDaniels in discussions, league sources told HoopsHype.
"Instead, Timberwolves forward Julius Randle and guard Donte DiVincenzo were discussed as part of trade talks for Durant, league sources told HoopsHype."
The Suns initially had trade talks with the Golden State Warriors and reportedly had a deal in place to send Durant back to Golden State before the player himself rejected it.
Durant has just one year remaining on his contract with Phoenix.
"It’s also worth noting that reigning Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid drew interest from the Suns as part of the Durant trade talks, league sources told HoopsHype. Reid is expected to decline his $15 million player option for the 2025-26 season and enter unrestricted free agency this summer," Scotto continued.
"Nonetheless, Minnesota hopes to re-sign Reid to a long-term contract, league sources told HoopsHype.
"In the meantime, the playoffs will have massive implications for which direction the Suns, Timberwolves, and other teams will go this summer."
There's an overwhelming expectation Durant will be traded this summer, though a deep postseason run could alter that train of thought. The Suns are currently in the tenth seed out West, good enough for the final play-in spot.