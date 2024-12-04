Devin Booker Crosses NBA Milestone in Suns-Spurs
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has again placed himself in NBA history.
Booker crossed the 15,000 point threshold in the early stages of his Tuesday night matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. He became the 156th player in league history to do so.
After needing just one point to surpass the milestone, Booker did so on his first shot attempt of the night.
“I mean, I'm just beyond impressed with (Devin) Booker, like just kind of his day-to-day work, his day-to-day focus, it's like another level," said head coach Mike Budenholzer ahead of game time.
"I think Giannis (Antetokounmpo) has a lot of great attributes, but I think that is one that I would point to, is just the way Book comes in and works every day with the focus. He is very ‘workman’ like and it's just impressive to be around and to watch. I think it affects our team in a really good way.
"I think you want everybody to kind of have that ‘workman’ like approach and when you find a player like that, you want to hold on to them and keep them. It's awesome that Book is ours and I know he'll be around for another, 15 or 20 or whatever, 10 or five or whatever, however many more he goes for, but he's awesome to work with every day. ”
Booker himself spoke on the accomplishment at practice earlier today.
“Obviously 15K is one of those numbers, it's a pretty big number, but to do it all here at one organization is something that's super important to me," Booker said (h/t Duane Rankin).
Booker's next task? Eclipsing franchise leader Walter Davis for most points all-time in a Suns jersey at 15,666.