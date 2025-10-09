Devin Booker 'Eager' For Suns' Season to Start
PHOENIX -- As the Phoenix Suns gear up for their two preseason games in Macao, China, star guard Devin Booker is looking forward to the regular season after missing the playoffs a season ago.
"This past summer was too long for my likening not being in the playoffs," Booker said (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "I’m eager to get back to it. I’m excited. Obviously, we’ve had some changes with the roster. We’ve had some changes with the coaches.
"So think it’s a big responsibility for me to be a leader and continue being a leader and getting everybody on the same page so we can start this thing off the right way.”
Booker admitted at Phoenix's media day a couple weeks ago that the last two seasons were "definitely the toughest two years of (his) career" with the Suns falling well short of championship expectations with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal on the roster.
After moving on from Durant and Beal this summer, the Suns opted to shift their identity to a younger, more defensive-minded team around Booker, who now is the clear leader of the team.
"I have a big leadership role now that I’m ready to take on, and we’re looking forward to it," Booker said. "We had an early camp because we were coming out here (to China) and we’ve had one preseason game versus the (Los Angeles Lakers last week) before we came.
"Everything is hitting on all cylinders right now. We just have to continue to grow. Continue to get better day by day.”
The Suns were very impressive in their preseason opener against the Lakers, winning 103-81 behind Booker's 24 points and seven assists, as they showed an early buy-in into new coach Jordan Ott's system.
With the season just two weeks away, Booker and the Suns will look to continue to build on this and are excited to showcase their team in a different country, where they will play the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 10 and 12.
"We have a big fan base out here in China," Booker said. "We have Chinese players in the NBA and I think ‘Basketball Without Borders’ is super important, being here on their homeland and letting them see us play in person.
"I think for the youth and the next generation of Chinese players, getting this experience on their land will just open up their inspiration and make them feel they have a chance.”