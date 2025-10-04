Suns Blow Out Lakers in Preseason Opener
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns started off their new era under coach Jordan Ott with an impressive 103-81 wire-to-wire victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in their preseason opener Friday night at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.
The Suns were without new acquisitions Jalen Green (low-grade hamstring strain) and Mark Williams, who was out as Phoenix is following a plan for him to be healthy during the season, which you can read more about by clicking here.
The Lakers rested Luka Doncic, while LeBron James (nerve irritation in glute), Marcus Smart (left Achilles tendinopathy), Maxi Kleber (quad) and Adou Thiero (left knee swelling) were also out for Los Angeles.
Without Green or Williams, the Suns started Devin Booker, Grayson Allen, Dillon Brooks, Ryan Dunn (4 points, 8 rebounds) and Oso Ighodaro (5 points, 9 rebounds). Austin Reaves, Jake LaRavia, Jarred Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura and former Suns No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton started for the Lakers.
Ott's new system really stood out in the victory, as the Suns showed a lot of hustle defensively and had great ball movement and cutting on offense.
Booker, who was subbed out with 2:32 to go in the third quarter after 25 minutes, got off to a slow start, but ended up leading all scorers with 24 points (8-19 FG) and also had a game-high seven assists.
Allen (13 points), Brooks (10 points, 3 assists) and Jared Butler (12 points) also scored in double figures for the Suns, while Collin Gillespie (8 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds), Royce O'Neale (9 points, 3 rebounds) and Nick Richards (9 points, 3 rebounds) impressed off the bench.
The Lakers struggled offensively all game, shooting 23-for-74 (31.1%) from the field and 6-for-35 (17.1%) from 3. Reaves led L.A. with 20 points.
Quick Recap
The Suns played fast-paced and showed a lot of effort right off the bat, leading 31-16 at the end of the first quarter. Phoenix got contributions from everyone in the quarter, with seven of the nine players who played scoring, led by Allen with eight points. The Suns had 10 assists on 11 made baskets, held Los Angeles to 5-of-16 (31.3%) shooting and forced six turnovers in the quarter.
Phoenix got off to a slower start in the second quarter, but heated up to close the period and led 57-44 at halftime. Booker had a team-high 14 points to go along with five assists, as he leaned into a point guard role the majority of the half. The Lakers only shot 12-for-36 (33.3%) from the floor and 3-for-15 (20%) from 3 in the half compared to 20-of-44 (45.5%) shooting from the field for Phoenix and 9-of-23 (39.1%) 3-point shooting.
The third quarter was no different from the Suns, as they extended their lead to 87-62 going into the fourth quarter. Booker ended his night with 10 points in the quarter, while Khaman Maluach (4 points, 6 rebounds) was the first Suns rookie to check in all game with a couple minutes to go in the period.
The Suns cooled off after putting in their deep bench in the fourth quarter, but still ended up cruising to a 103-81 victory.
Next Up
The Suns won't play another preseason game for a week as they now gear up for a trip to Macao, China where they will play the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 10 and again on Oct. 12.