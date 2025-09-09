Devin Booker Had 1 Of Top Shoes Across NBA in 2024-25 Season
PHOENIX -- It was a pretty good debut season for Devin Booker's signature shoe.
After releasing in the spring of 2024, the Nike Book 1s were worn by 28 players across the NBA during the 2024-25 season, which ranked third behind Kobe Bryant's signature shoes (130) and former Suns teammate Kevin Durant's signature shoe (30) according to HoopsHype.
Booker marketed his shoes very well himself, and it led to some pretty solid results from his peers, which could lead to growing anticipation for when the Nike Book 2s arrive next spring, per reports.
A signature shoe has been one of Booker's main goals since he was young, and he was very honest about what it meant when the shoes were officially announced in Sept. 2023.
"Top of the top when it comes to career accomplishments. Sneakers have always been a part of my childhood. I’ve always dreamed of it. I’d draw sketches and create logos when I was a kid. Now to see it all come full circle and come to life—it’s hard to put into words," Booker said to GQ when the shoes first released.
Since the original release, Booker has come up with some very unique colorways and has built the theme of several of them around Phoenix.
Booker's shoes have made themselves to the national and global stage, as Booker donned Team USA colorways of the Book 1s in the 2024 Paris Olympics, while Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard wore different Book 1 colorways during the 2025 NBA Finals.
The Book 1s have also been very popular in the WNBA, ranking as the No. 4 shoe in the league this season according to Kixstats.
Booker would love to see his shoe brand continue to grow as new versions come out down the line.