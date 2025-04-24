Devin Booker, Nike Set to Release New Shoes
PHOENIX -- Phenix Suns star Devin Booker is coming off of what would be seen as an elite season for many players - but ended up being viewed as a letdown relative to his standards.
Despite this, many still hold confidence that the 36-46 Suns can be jolted back into contention if they play their cards right - and the 10-year vet stands at the center of it all.
Nike also holds much confidence in the four-time All-Star as well - as it has been reported by Soleretriever that the shoe giant and Booker are set to release the "Book 2" in early 2026 after dropping the first edition in December 2023.
"The signature sneaker landscape in the NBA has shifted in recent years as we transition between generations of superstars. New faces for Nike Basketball have emerged, with the likes of Devin Booker beginning their signature sneaker line in the early parts of 2024. Most lines work on a yearly cycle, but Booker has taken some extra time crafting his next model, the Nike Book 2, which will debut in Spring 2026."
The release of the second line of signature shoes for Booker would extend the decade-long partnership between the Phoenix franchise player and Nike - while also serving as a confirmation that the superstar continues to be one of the most popular figures across the NBA.
Shoe companies typically release signature shoe lines on a yearly schedule, but Booker wanted to take time with his first shot at curating his own shoes - that has lead to gradually improving reception surrounding the shoes after a mixed reception to begin with.
Booker previously graced the cover of 'NBA 2K23,' has been name-dropped in multiple songs by global superstar Drake, and is among the most-sold jerseys across the NBA on a year-to-year basis.
While this reported news isn't necessarily surprising, it does show that Booker is still seen as a transcendent talent that can remain relevant while attempting to bring an NBA title to Phoenix.