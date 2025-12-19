Devin Booker Has Emotional Response to Steph Curry Wearing His Shoes

PHOENIX -- Golden State Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry continued his sneaker free agency tour last night against the Phoenix Suns by sporting Devin Booker's Nike Book 1s.

Curry, who has been wearing the shoes of some of stars he plays against since leaving Under Armour last month, warmed up in the "Chevy" Nike Book 1s pregame.

Stephen Curry warming up in the Book 1 Chevy Dark Gold Leaf before the Warriors take on the Suns pic.twitter.com/SktGfsFaey — Brendan Mau (@brendan_mau) December 19, 2025

He then switched to “What The” Book 1s during the game.

Curry switched to “What The” Books for game time. https://t.co/xZzT1k7VGE pic.twitter.com/qGbsQS7YPH — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) December 19, 2025

After the Suns defeated the Warriors 99-98, Curry, who played with Booker on the gold-medal winning Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics, gifted him back his shoes that he wore pregame with a message:

“Book! Called shotgun with the gold medal backcourt!!”

Devin Booker Very Appreciative of Stephen Curry Wearing His Shoes

Booker brought the signed shoes and put them on the table next to him while doing his postgame press conference.

"It's truly hard to put into words," Booker said of Curry wearing his shoes. "Thinking back to the Olympics and being able to share the floor with him, and not just the floor, getting to know each other off the court, to building a relationship that lasts a lifetime with somebody that I idolized my whole life.

"Full circle for him to be competing against me in my shoe. If anything, I thought it'd be the other way around."

Booker explained the process of how Curry got to wearing his shoes.

"Right when him and Under Armor parted ways, he actually reached out to me first," Booker said. "I was going to reach out to him before he did that. So I like that he actually reached out to me for them.

"I sent him a pack of a bunch of shoes I felt went good with their jerseys. And he sent me a message that they're comfortable, and that he'd be wearing them here in Phoenix."

Curry was originally signed to Nike, but switched to Under Armour in 2013 before he became one of the biggest brands in all of sports.

Booker said that he is "100%" recruiting Curry, who he called a "global icon," back to Nike.

He added that he will be bringing Curry some pairs of the Nike Book 2s when the Suns play at Golden State on Saturday and that Curry "is gonna be one of the first ones in them."

Booker debuted his latest signature shoe last month, but they are not releasing to the public until January.

Saturday's matchup between Booker's Suns and Curry's Warriors is scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. MST.

