What Is Devin Booker's Hall of Fame Probability?
PHOENIX -- There are 12 former Phoenix Suns players who have been inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame and a few more current players who are well on their way.
Suns star Devin Booker, who has a good case already for being the best player in franchise history, could very well be among this next group, but needs to bolster his resume a little bit more.
Devin Booker's Hall of Fame Probability
ESPN's Zach Kram recently tiered what current NBA stars are next in line to make the Hall of Fame and placed Booker with Jalen Brunson, Donovan Mitchell, Domantas Sabonis and Jaylen Brown in the fifth group, which he called "29-year-olds on the edge."
Kram wrote of Booker: "Out West, Booker has just two All-NBA selections and now finds himself in a terrible team situation, but his consistency since he entered the league as a teenager means he's 10th in career points through age 28, with 16,452. Stephon Marbury (19th place) is the only player in the top 20 who's not in the Hall or a lock to get there. Booker could end up with a (DeMar) DeRozan-esque Hall of Fame case in a decade, with enough points to swamp any demerits on his player page."
Booker and the Suns have been chasing the elusive first championship in franchise history, but it will be hard to leave Booker out of the Hall of Fame if he simply continues at his scoring pace, which seems pretty inevitable, as Kram pointed out.
Already the leading scorer in franchise history, it would not be a surprise at all that Booker ends his career as a lock for the Basketball Hall of Fame.
According to Basketball Reference, Booker only has a 6.12% chance of making the Hall of Fame at this stage of his career, which could signify he needs to pile up more individual accolades.
What Other Former Suns Made the List?
There were two obvious former Suns who are still currently playing that Kram deemed as locks in Kevin Durant and Chris Paul, who were named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team in 2021.
Basketball Reference has Durant and Paul both with a 100% Hall of Fame probability, which makes total sense with the storied careers both players have had.