Devin Booker Is Suns' Past, Present and Future
Devin Booker has only played for the Phoenix Suns in his NBA career and he made plans for things to stay that way this offseason.
Booker, who turns 29 next month, signed a two-year $145 million contract this offseason to keep him under contract until 2029-30. That's why Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes named him as the team's best player three years from now.
"Devin Booker has never shown much interest in leaving the Phoenix Suns, which distinguishes him from the last few stars who've come and gone in relatively short order. Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal didn't exactly put down roots in the desert," Hughes wrote.
"Phoenix rewarded Booker's loyalty this offseason with what felt like a superfluous two-year extension on a deal that already spanned into 2028.
"If the Suns operated like a normal organization, they would have pursued a Booker trade at some point in the last year or so. Bereft of picks, unlikely to threaten for a playoff spot and still too expensive, Phoenix should have moved Booker to trigger a reset.
"The franchise's all-time leading scorer is still a Sun, and he figures to stay that way for the foreseeable future. If Booker hasn't grown concerned by Phoenix's recklessness of the past two seasons, maybe his tolerance for mismanagement is high enough to keep him there forever."
The Suns probably won't find a player better than Booker in three years, but the question remains if he will stay with the franchise.
The Suns could seek a trade for Booker, which could allow them to truly rebuild. Booker's price for a trade went up after the contract extension, so that is something to keep in mind when thinking of a deal.
Booker and the Suns are back in action on Oct. 3 against the Los Angeles Lakers for the preseason opener.