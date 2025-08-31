Suns' Cap Space Struggles Will Linger
The Phoenix Suns are undergoing a makeover for the franchise, especially when it comes to the team's salary cap situation.
The Suns have made improvements, but they still have a long way to go. Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus listed the Suns as the third-worst salary cap situation in the NBA.
"Credit to the Suns for acknowledging that the roster had dead-ended, but Beal's contract, which stretches $19.4 million a season through 2029-30, will limit flexibility for a long time. Phoenix could have taken a step further in a rebuild by trading Booker, but since the team owes all of its first-round picks to other teams (either outright or via swap) through 2031, bottoming out wasn't viewed as a viable option," Pincus wrote.
"Luxury taxes and aprons are no longer pressing issues, but he combination of Booker and the stretched salaries of Nassir Little ($3.1 million a year) and Beal will total over $75-$91 million a season.
"Does the return for Durant (primarily Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks) make the Suns competitive? Booker and Green play the same position; will Booker need to play point guard by default?
"In the best case, the roster comes together unexpectedly, but the lack of pick flexibility and dead money may require a longer reset before the franchise becomes highly competitive again."
The only teams higher on the list are the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers.
The Suns will struggle with cap room while Beal is still on the payroll, but they felt it was best to replace him on the roster in the meantime.
The hope is that the Suns can find ways to get some value on the roster without having to break the bank.
Normally, that is done with draft picks, but with limits in that capacity as well, the team will have to get creative.