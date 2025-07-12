Dillon Brooks Looking Forward to Changing Suns Culture
PHOENIX -- Throughout his NBA career, Dillon Brooks has been the prime example of a player you hate going against, but would love to have on your team.
His hard-nosed style of play has already been pivotal in shaping the culture of two teams during his eight years in the league in the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets.
Now, Brooks will look to have that same impact on the Phoenix Suns after being traded to Phoenix from the Rockets as part of the return for Kevin Durant, which also included his Houston teammate Jalen Green, the No. 10 overall pick Khaman Maluach, the No. 31 pick Rasheer Fleming and the No. 41 pick Koby Brea.
“No b---s---,” Brooks said of his mentality (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "I don’t back down from anybody or anything. Everybody, to me, is the game. I can’t wait to get a technical foul in (PHX Arena), so (the fans) can go crazy."
Suns owner Mat Ishbia has preached this offseason about creating a new identity built around defense and effort that Brooks seemingly represents to a tee after Phoenix had a very obvious lack of connectivity the past two seasons, winning 0 playoff games throughout these two years even with the highest payroll in the NBA.
In addition to Brooks, the Suns have reshaped the roster with players such as Maluach, Mark Williams, Ryan Dunn, Fleming and Collin Gillespie to represent this new identity. They showed some promise already of what this identity could look like with a big opening win in summer league Friday night.
Brooks is excited to get to work for the Suns, as they attempt to reverse their misfortune from the past two seasons.
“I love Phoenix," Brooks said. "I’ve been over there this summer. I love when I play there. The gym is amazing. People are great. I can’t wait to connect with the fans and bring that toughness, bring that urgency, and I’ll be ready for the journey."